HOME SWEET HOME: Boiling Springs puts up little resistance as Blue Raiders win

Photos by Bill Darrah -- Tyreer Mills runs past the Bubblers defense for a touchdown.

With a huge game looming this week against Milton Hershey, the Middletown football team got little resistance from visiting Boiling Springs in Saturday’s Homecoming contest at windy, chilly War Memorial Field.



The 42-6 victory, the Blue Raiders’ eighth straight and second Homecoming victory in a row, set the stage for what could turn out to be the Mid-Penn Capital Division’s game of the year.



The Raiders will face the Spartans at Henry Hershey Field on Friday night in a battle of division unbeaten teams. Milton Hershey, with just one loss on its record, is coming off a big win over Trinity heading into this weekend’s showdown.



For the Blue Raiders, the romp over the winless Bubblers was so complete that none of the offensive or defensive starters played a down in the second half. Not one to look ahead, coach Brett Myers still agreed that a tougher game would have been more beneficial for his players as they prepped for the upcoming clash at Milton Hershey. “But,” he said, “It was good to get our JV players on the field for the second half.”



“They made a nice, goal line stand, too,” he added, referring to a third-quarter stop at the 1 yard line.



The Bubblers finally scored against the reserves with just 27 seconds left in the game. Up until that point the visitors had victimized themselves with numerous mistakes, but were also victimized by the superior play of the Middletown squad.



It did not take long for the home team to establish its dominance. Four plays into the game quarterback Chase Snavely hooked up with junior receiver Tyreer Mills on a 42-yard touchdown pass that got the Raiders rolling. Mills got open near the 20, where he pulled in Snavely’s spot-on throw. From there, it was no contest as Mills raced to the end zone. Donovan Brady’s kick made it a 7-0 lead with 10:02 on the clock.



On Boiling Springs’ ensuing possession Jonah McCoy broke up a third down pass to force a Bubbler punt.



Mills caused more excitement when he returned the kick for an apparent touchdown. But a penalty erased the scoring run. It did not matter, however, as the Blue Raiders scored on the very next play when freshman running back Jose Lopez ran around the left side, picked up blocks down field and turned the sweep into a dazzling 63-yard touchdown sprint. With 8:04 still left in the first quarter, the Raiders led 14-0. Things simply got worse for the visitors after that.



On second and 9, Bubbler quarterback Evan Mancuso fumbled and Middletown’s Laron Woody recovered for the Raiders at the Boiling Springs’ 15 yard line. After Jaelen Thompson ran for 6 yards on first down, Brady Fox followed the lead block of Justin Mayersky into the end zone for Middletown’s third touchdown. There was still 6:22 left in the first period and the Raiders had expanded their lead to 21-0.



Trying to get back into the game, the Bubblers’ offense picked up 8 yards on a pair of runs, but lost a yard on third down and again were forced to punt.



Picking up the ball off a bounce at the 26 on the left side, Mills crossed to the right, picked up the necessary blocks from his teammates and blazed his way to the south end zone for a 74-yard touchdown return that padded the lead to 28-0.



The visitors did manage to pick up a pair of first downs on their ensuing possession before the Middletown defense shut off the drive. After losing 7 yards on two plays and facing a third and 17, the drive was stopped when linebacker Blake Jacoby dropped Josh Otto well short of the marker.



The Middletown offense lost a fumble on the first drive of the second quarter but the visitors could not cash in on the turnover. Instead a botched punt attempt gave the ball back to the Raiders at the Boiling Springs 34. Runs by Fox and Thompson moved the ball to the Bubblers’ 1 yard line before a high snap from center cost the Raiders 34 yards all the way back out to the 37.



Undaunted, the Raiders went 21 yards on a Snavely-to-Tre Leach pass connection that set up another touchdown by Mills. This one came on a 15-yard pass with 2:48 left in the first half. Brady’s PAT upped the Middletown advantage to 35-0 and pretty much iced the win for the Blue Raiders.

Photos by Bill Darrah -- Blake Jacoby and Kyle Truesdale shut down the Bubblers’ run game.



On Boiling Springs’ following possession, Kyle Truesdale, Haden Landis, Hunter Landis and Bob Grahem led the defense that forced another punting situation for the Bubblers.

And the Bubblers hurt themselves once more when an errant snap was chased down by kicker Otto at the 2 yard line.



Snavely went into the end zone on a keeper at 1:37 that gave the Raiders a 42-0 halftime cushion. And that pretty much ended the day for the Middletown starters.



In the second half, with the mercy clock running, the Raider reserves took over and the defense preserved the shutout until the waning seconds of the game.



The Raiders nearly gave up a score late in the third after the Bubblers had taken possession of the ball at the Middletown 24. The opportunity came for the visitors when a punt attempt by Tristan Maxwell went wrong.



But the Raiders held when Kaiden Karper was stopped at the one by several Middletown defenders.



Early in the fourth quarter, Antonio Gamble, Lopez and Edwin Figueroa moved the ball before a big run by Lamar Ventura was wiped out by a holding penalty. Later, with 2:29 left in the game, the Bubblers, lifted by a 40-yard pass play, broke into the scoring column with a 15-yard touchdown down pass that broke up the shutout.

Next Up: The Blue Raiders travel to Henry Hershey Field to take on the Milton Hershey Spartans 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28.