WELCOME HOME: 2016 Homecoming

Middletown Area School District celebrated Homecoming with many events last week, including a parade; open houses and a dedication at the new high school; a pancake breakfast/sports memorabilia silent auction; and, of course, a football game. In the top picture, by Bill Darrah, Braedon Thomas and Sierra Smith celebrate Smith’s selection as Homecoming queen. The queen is selected by random draw. There were five boxes of flowers set on a table. One box holds yellow roses. The court nominees picked an envelope from last year’s queen which contains a number. The nominees followed the order of their numbers and came forward to pick a box. After they’ve all chose a box, they opened them at the same time. The one who opened the yellow roses is crowned the queen.

Photo by Jodi Ocker — Morgan Noon leads the football team onto the field vs. Boiling Springs at War Memorial Field on Saturday.

Photo by Jody Zorbaugh of the Middletown Area School District — A future Blue Raider crawls onto the court at the new Middletown Area High School.