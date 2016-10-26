Tattered Flag
The Scarecrows of Middletown

Published Date Wednesday, 26 October 2016 10:45

cheerleadersContributed photo -- Cheer Squad at the Square in Middletown

Take a drive - or walk, if you dare - around the streets of Middletown to see the friendly
scarecrows all dressed up for Halloween.

Thank you to all the
businesses and groups who participated in
the decorating of
our town.

To see more photos of The Scarecrows of Middletown, check out our print edition or click here for our E-edition.

