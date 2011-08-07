Richards resigns from school board

Published Date Written by Eric Wise

Michael S. Richards, a member of the school board for Middletown Area School District since 1995, resigned effect Monday, Oct. 24.

“His depth of knowledge will be difficult to replace,” Newton Davis, board president, said Monday after the resignation was accepted at the board meeting.

Davis credited Richards, chairman of the operations committee, for his leadership on the high school building project and several other projects.

Richards, a mechanical maintenance manager at Three Mile Island, also was instrumental in the district’s previous building project, the Middletown Area Middle School.

Richards did not attend Monday’s meeting. Richards did not provide a reason for his resignation, Davis said.

David John, board vice president, said that during his years on the board, he often contacted Richards to get a better understanding of operations matters that were brought before the board for a vote.

The board has 30 days to fill the vacancy. If it does not, the matter will go to court, John said.

The district will advertise for interested candidates to submit resumes by Nov. 4.

Interviews are tentatively planned for Nov. 9 or 10, the nights scheduled for school board committee meetings.

They will then deliberate about the candidates and vote to select a candidate during the board meeting Nov. 21. Davis said the process is dependent on having interested candidates step forward, which has not always happened with past board vacancies.

The board will appoint a new member to serve through November 2017.

The remainder of Richards’ term, which will expire in 2019, will be decided in the 2017 election.